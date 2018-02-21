21 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: World Cup - Messi Is Argentina's Only Threat to Eagles - Siasia

Photo: Wikipedia
Lionel Messi

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has stated that Lionel Messi remains the only real advantage Argentina have over Nigeria in this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Speaking to brila.net ahead of the Mundial with Nigeria and Argentina paired to battle it out at the group stage again alongside Croatia and Iceland, Siasia said, "Argentina are a big side, but one fact remains, it's Lionel Messi and he is the only advantage they have over our own National Team."

"They have good players and we also have our own good players, but one person stands out which is Messi," the former coach added.

Siasia led the Under-20 Flying Eagles to the World Youth Championship in the Netherlands where Nigeria were runners-up losing 2-1 to a Messi-inspired youth team.

The young Argentine at that time in 2005 scored from the penalty spot to give Argentina the lead but a flying header from Chinedu Ogbuke Obasi gave the Flying Eagles a deserved equalizer before Messi put another penalty past goalkeeper Ambrose Vanzekin.

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball being the best player of the tournament followed by John Obi Mikel and Taiye Ismail Taiwo in second and third respectively.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

