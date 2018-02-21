Kenya: Sonko Issues Warning After Bowsers Seen Scooping Waste Water

Governor Mike Sonko has warned city residents against purchasing water from unknown sources after pictures widely circulated on social media showed a water bowser drawing waste water from a stream.

Mr Sonko said the lorry was recently spotted collecting dirty water in Dagoretti and supplying it to residents of Loresho estate and Garden flats estate on Makindu Road, which is situated off Ngong Road.

The city boss revealed county officers are investigating the matter and blamed cartels for interfering with water supply to city estates and instead supplying Nairobians with contaminated water.

"My attention has been drawn to a very serious plot by cartels who are out to supply Nairobians with dirty and contaminated water so as to spread Cholera in Nairobi," Mr Sonko warned.

Mr Sonko has promised swift action on those involved to eradicate supply of contaminated water to residents in the face of serious water shortage and rationing being reported across city estates.

"I admit it is the responsibility of my government to ensure all Nairobians have a 24hr flow of water in their taps and the issue of cartels interfering with smooth supply of water to our estates is being pursued and soon we shall expose and take stern action against any of our water engineers who are involved in this incident," the governor cautioned in a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Many taps in the city have largely remained dry due to depressed water supply caused by failed rains as levels in the reservoirs holding Nairobi's supplies continue to drop alarmingly, with April rains expected to be a reprieve.