The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of torrential rains accompanied by thunderstorms, which may lead to flash flooding in some parts of the country until next week.

MSD head of forecasting Mr Tich Zinyemba yesterday said rains were expected and the risk of flooding during the period remained high.

"From Tuesday to February 26, it should be generally cloudy and warm with rain showers and thunderstorms. It must be reiterated that when the rivers are in full and mature flood, they tend to be quiet. In addition, even if the rainfall has not fallen in the area, people should be aware that it could have done so upstream. Most of the rainfall activity occurs in the evenings and at night. Accordingly, we urge extreme caution when approaching bridges at night," said Mr Zinyemba.

He said most rainfall stations had recorded 300mm and above in accumulated rainfall totals, while areas such as Beitbridge, Mwenezi and Shurugwi had received less than 200mm.

"Most areas of the country have received their usual rain to date.

"However, some parts of Matabeleland North, around Mwenezi and Shurugwi as well as parts of Manicaland still show that they are yet to receive their usual long-term rain to date," he said.

The MSD urged the public to be vigilant. It also advised the Department of Civil Protection, local authorities, police and power utilities to be alert in case of a disaster.

Meanwhile, the country's average dam levels have continued to increase.

Some dams are 100 percent full, according to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority.

ZINWA corporate communications manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said by February 5, the national dam level average had risen to 68,9 percent marking a 1,27 percent increase.

"Manyame Catchment's dam level average is now 92,1 percent, while Gwayi Catchment is 67, 3 percent.

"Mazowe Catchment is at 90,4 percent and Mzingwane Catchment 84 percent," said Mrs Munyonga.

Mrs Munyonga said the statistics revealed that dams such as Zhove, Mtshabezi, Nyambuya, Kushinga-Phikhelela, Wenimbi, Rusape and Siya were 100 percent full.