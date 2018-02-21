Kenya: Sports CS Vows to Sweep Out 'Old Bones' Players in Harambee Stars

Newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa took office with a declaration to fight 'cartels' and 'godfathers' who have taken over selection of players in Harambee Stars.

In a Tweet on Tuesday moments after he officially reported for duty at his Kencom office, the CS also claimed some prominent players in Harambee Stars have 'old bones'.

This, the Rashid said, is what has been 'derailing' growth of the sport.

"This will not happen," Rashid vowed.

"Most of the players that gets call(ed) to the Harambee Stars are always old players with old bones while the energetic are denied chances because they lack godfathers."

"I wont entertain cartels in football," the CS tweeted, before retweeting his post perhaps for emphasis.

There have been consistent reports of players earning slots in the Harambee Stars team under dubious circumstances.

Fans also consistently questioned team selection by the former Stars technical bench led by coach Stanley Okumbi following a spate of unconvincing performances and results in 2017.

Rashis's comments come a day after Stars coach Paul put resigned reportedly for personal reasons.

The Belgian had recently claimed his back up staff are not good enough.