Namibia: 1 000 Patients Treated in One Week

About 1 000 patients in the Khomas and Erongo regions were treated by a group of Egyptian doctors who visited Namibia last week.

This was revealed in a report compiled by the Coptic Orthodox Church in Namibia, which hosted the 16 doctors.

The doctors visited the country under the auspices of the Coptic Medical Association of North America (Cmana), and carried out operations at the Windhoek Central Hospital, the Katutura Intermediate Hospital as well as had outreach initiatives and special visits to several schools, orphanages and farms in the Khomas and Erongo regions.

The doctors worked in collaboration with the ministry of health and the University of Namibia.

The delegation included surgeons, general practitioners, paediatricians, a dermatologist, a cardiologist, a dentist, an oncologist and a number of pharmacists.

Father Mark of the Coptic Orthodox Church said the doctors also visited patients in some areas in the Katutura suburb, and Omaruru town.

Some of the patients were treated during outreach programmes organised by the church, while most of the cases were treated at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital and the Windhoek Central Hospital.

The report further states that the doctors carried out numerous major operations, including eight joint replacements,16 neck surgeries and six vascular surgeries. Ninety-four tooth extractions were also performed during the outreach programme.

Notable operations

Some of the most complex surgeries that were carried out included a ten-hour surgery performed by a neck surgeon on a 46-year-old man "with advanced neck cancer" in which a rotating skin graft - when skin is taken from one area to treat another part of the body - was used.

"The patient had full recovery, and is expected to follow up at the oncology clinic for radiation and chemotherapy," the report added.

One of the operations on the neck entailed reconstructing the trachea (main airway) in a 22-year-old man after a car accident left him unable to speak or breathe normally.

"He is expected to make a full recovery, and return to his normal breathing and normal voice," the report said, adding that all the patients who underwent joint replacements are expected to walk and return to the normal lives they once enjoyed previously.

A rare tumour of the neck called "carotid body tumour" was also successfully treated during the operations.

Operations relating to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) had a wide variety of complicated cases, which made it very interesting to the doctors.

"It was a good opportunity for teaching and educating the local ENT team, on which one member was eager and motivated to learn," the report noted.

The doctors also brought along medical equipment and medicines valued at N$425 000.

Some of the equipment and medicines were used during the operations, while the remainder, including surgical instruments and joint instruments were donated to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital at the end of the mission.