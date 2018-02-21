20 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Appeals High Court Order on Miguna Deportation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

The government has taken its battle against the return of deported fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna to the Court of Appeal.

Director of public prosecutions, inspector-general of police and the director of criminal investigations on Tuesday asked the second highest court in the land to set aside a High Court ruling declaring Mr Miguna's deportation to Canada as null and void.

APPEAL

Justice Luka Kimaru had struck out the declaration issued by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i that the lawyer is a prohibited immigrant.

He said the removal of Dr Miguna from Kenya on February 6 had no merit in law.

But on the day the High Court decision was issued, Dr Matiang'i filed a notice of appeal while claiming that the High Court had no jurisdiction to declare null and void his declaration regarding the self-proclaimed general.

Kenya

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.