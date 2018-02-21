Kenya: State Appeals High Court Order on Miguna Deportation

The government has taken its battle against the return of deported fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna to the Court of Appeal.

Director of public prosecutions, inspector-general of police and the director of criminal investigations on Tuesday asked the second highest court in the land to set aside a High Court ruling declaring Mr Miguna's deportation to Canada as null and void.

APPEAL

Justice Luka Kimaru had struck out the declaration issued by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i that the lawyer is a prohibited immigrant.

He said the removal of Dr Miguna from Kenya on February 6 had no merit in law.

But on the day the High Court decision was issued, Dr Matiang'i filed a notice of appeal while claiming that the High Court had no jurisdiction to declare null and void his declaration regarding the self-proclaimed general.