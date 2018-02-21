Namibia: Concerns Grow Over Dogfighting

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says dogfighting is increasingly becoming a concern in the country, especially in Windhoek.

SPCA chief executive officer Monique Redecker last Tuesday told The Namibian that they were investigating a growing culture of dogfighting, which seems to be becoming rife in the country.

She said while they have a list of people suspected of either breeding dogs for dogfighting or engaging in dogfighting themselves, they are struggling to open criminal cases against individuals in the absence of evidence.

"We have all these names, but we cannot do anything if there are no witnesses," Redecker said, adding that they were aware of a syndicate importing dogs from South Africa for dogfights.

Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi last week said while he was not aware of any case of dogfighting being reported, the police was "very serious about cruelty against animals", and that they would investigate any case reported to them.

City Police chief superintendent Abraham Kanime last week said they were aware of the breeding and dogfighting happening in Windhoek.

"It is more the breeding of the dogs for these activities than the dogfighting itself that we have picked up," he stated.

Kanime urged the public to come forward and provide the police with any information of the so-called 'sport'.

"We have people whom we are suspecting of breeding dogs for these dogfights, but it is difficult to prove whether the person is breeding the dogs for fighting or not," he added.

Redecker said the activities were so hidden that they have not managed to catch any people red-handed yet.

She added that they have on occasion found carcasses of dogs in a riverbed in Cimbebasia and Brakwater, according to them, victims of dogfighting.

The two areas are allegedly known spots where these dogfights take place.

Redecker noted that apart from finding badly wounded animals in the named areas, some injured dogs have also been dumped in front of the SPCA's premises.

"Statistics also show that dogs rescued from dogfighting are difficult to get new homes as they remain vicious and people fear them," she said.

Redecker said apart from a maximum fine of N$2 000 against those guilty of such acts, the outdated animal protection law may also be contributing to individuals engaging in such activities.

The Animal Protection Act (71 of 1962) deals with various acts of cruelty against animals.