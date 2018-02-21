Namibia: Youth Centres Not Up to Standard

All youth development and multi-purpose centres offering training to young people under the youth ministry are not registered and accredited by the Namibia Training Authority (NTA).

This was revealed in a report from July 2017, compiled by the National Council's standing committee on gender, youth and information and communication technology, after visiting various centres around the country. The report states that "all youth development centres" in the country were not up to the standard required, and most had low intakes, or were underutilised.

There are about 17 multi-purpose centres and five youth skills training centres in the country.

Most of these facilities offer six months to year-long training programmes in various fields such as hospitality and computer skills.

However, the standing committee found that instructors or training facilitators at these centres were also not formally appointed, and there were no recognised training manuals on which training programmes were based.

"None of the instructors offering training are formally appointed, neither are they qualified instructors. Rather, they are offering their services on a voluntary basis, counting on their basic skills," the report states.

Most of the youth centres were also in a dilapidated condition, and training equipment, such as computers and sewing machines purchased by the ministry, "have been broken for years and are piled up at centres" without any effort made to repair them.

Poor maintenance and record-keeping, as well as poor supervision, were also part of the problems noted by the committee, while "none of the centres could provide statistics of the young people they have trained, claiming the statistics were at the head office".

The chairperson of the standing committee, Ambrosius Kandjii, said they also found that most instructors were not qualified for the courses they were offering.

He added that of all the health centres at multi-purpose centres across the country, only one had a qualified nurse, while others were using volunteers who were "treating patients and testing our people for HIV-AIDS".

The committee recommended that the ministry must develop a standardised curriculum for skills training for all youth centres.

It was also recommended that the youth ministry prioritise the registration of all training centres with the NTA.

Appearing before the committee yesterday, the youth ministry's permanent secretary, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, said the ministry was busy drawing up a standardised curriculum as per the committee's recommendations.

Inaani Lisony-Kahikuata, youth development director, admitted that the people conducting training at the centres were not qualified.

She added that the ministry was also "engaging the NTA to accredit the centres", but admitted that most of the youth centres also did not meet NTA requirements.

The officials blamed the state of youth development centres on government's financial constraints, and that fees charged for programmes offered at the centres were too low to cover the costs involved.

The youth ministry has been receiving an average of N$350 million from the national budget for the past three years.

Last year, the ministry's total budget was N$385 million, which was increased to N$429,5 million in the revised budget of November last year.