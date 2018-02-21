20 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Ethiopia: Dibaba Leads Ethiopian Team for IAAF World Indoor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba will contest the 1500m and 3000m at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 on March 1-4.

The 27-year-old has earned three world indoor titles, winning the 1500m in 2012 and the 3000m in 2014 and 2016.

A slightly more forgiving schedule for this year's edition - with the 3000m held as a straight final on Thursday night, followed by the 1500m heats on Friday and the 1500m final on Saturday - means Dibaba will double up for the first time at a World Indoor Championships.

Fellow defending 3000m champion Yomif Kejelcha has also been named on the team and will be joined by world indoor leader Selemon Barega.

Ethiopia has named three athletes in several events. Pending the conclusion of the IAAF World Indoor Tour, some may be eligible to compete as a wild card entrant or may simply be entered as a reserve.

ETHIOPIAN TEAM FOR BIRMINGHAM

Men

800m: Mohammed Aman

1500m: Samuel Tefera, Taresa Tolosa, Aman Wote

3000m: Selemon Barega, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Yomif Kejelcha

Women

800m: Habitam Alemu

1500m: Genzebe Dibaba, Dawit Seyaum, Gudaf Tsegay

3000m: Genzebe Dibaba, Dawit Seyaum, Fantu Worku

AUTHOR: IAAF

Ethiopia

No Security Concerns in Country - FM

Ethiopia's foreign minister has said there are no security concerns in the country, despite a state of emergency imposed… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.