Two former Air Namibia employees accused of involvement in a ticket sales scam at the airline about ten years ago denied guilt on all charges when their long-delayed trial finally started in the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday.

Ellison Hijarunguru, former public relations and corporate communications manager at the national airline, and Albert Rickerts, who was an Air Namibia sales representative, denied guilt on 20 charges of corruptly using an office or position for gratification at the start of their trial before magistrate Alexis Diergaardt.

They went on trial more than six years after they were arrested and first charged in October 2011.

Hijarunguru (58) and Rickerts (49) are accused of using their positions at Air Namibia to receive payments from people who were given discounted flight tickets that were actually meant for employees and associates of the former Democratic Media Holdings (DMH), which has since become Namibia Media Holdings (NMH).

The prosecution alleges that the two men received a total of N$206 077 in corruptly obtained benefits between August 2007 and February 2008 by selling the discounted tickets meant for DMH.

At the time, Air Namibia and DMH had a barter agreement in terms of which DMH provided advertising space to the airline in its newspapers and Air Namibia in turn made discounted flight tickets available to DMH staff and associates.

Defence lawyers Orben Sibeya, representing Hijarunguru, and Ray Rukoro, defending Rickerts, did not give a plea explanation to the court after their clients pleaded not guilty to all charges yesterday.

The prosecution's second witness in the trial, Michal Koudelka, testified that he met Hijarunguru in 2007 through his employment at a fuel station in Windhoek, and that Hijarunguru told him he could assist him with better rates on flight tickets for business clients.

Koudelka said he contacted Hijarunguru in December 2007 with an enquiry about getting tickets for a flight to Johannesburg for himself and his wife. After that, Hijarunguru visited him at the filling station where he was employed and asked for N$3 000, which Hijarunguru said he needed to pay for the Johannesburg flight tickets, Koudelka said.

The witness added that he gave Hijarunguru the N$3 000 requested.

Hijarunguru later delivered the tickets to his mother at the filling station, Koudelka said.

Around March or April 2008, Koudelka said, Hijarunguru again visited him at the fuel station. On that occasion, Hijarunguru told him that if people came to him to ask how he obtained the tickets he should say something about a barter agreement. He told Hijarunguru he would not lie about the tickets, but would tell the truth, and then he asked Hijarunguru to leave, Koudelka said.

The first time he heard about any barter agreement was during that visit by Hijarunguru, he said.

When Sibeya told him his instructions were that the tickets were indeed bought through the barter agreement between Air Namibia and DMH, Koudelka replied that he was neither an employee nor an associate of DMH.

Sibeya also told the witness that Hijarunguru obtained a loan of N$3 000 from him, which Koudelka denied.

The trial continues. Filemon Nyau is representing the state.