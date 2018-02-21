Photo: VOA

MDC-T VP Thokozani Khupe (file photo).

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has attributed Tuesday's attack on party vice president Thokozani Khuphe at the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's burial to tribalism.

Tsvangirai was laid to rest at his rural home in Buhera.

It was not clear how Khuphe was attacked although a party official said agitated party supporters were restrained by some officials from attacking the former deputy Prime Minister.

"When they were charging at her, they were singing the song, 'into oyenzayo, siyayizonda' (we hate you bad habits)," said the official.

The song was popularised by Highlanders football fans who often chant it in protest over some controversial referring decisions against their team's favour.

Reports said Mwonzora was also attacked during the same incident by party fanatics.

Khuphe and Mwonzora are strongly opposed to MDC-T Vice President, Nelson Chamisa's decision last week to railroad party organs to elect him acting president for the next one year.

Khuphe, a Ndebele, has vowed to put up a fight against Chamisa's 'coup' which she says was performed in total disregard for their late leader's funeral wake.

Mwonzora said on Tuesday Khuphe's attack was both "tribal and sexiest".

"The attack on @DrThoko_Khupe by a gang of sponsored and drunken goons at Dr Tsvangirai's funeral was outrageous and sadistic. It was tribal, sexist and totally unacceptable... " he tweeted.

"The politics of hate and violence should not have any place in our society. Really sad developments at Dr. Tsvangirai's funeral. The physical attack on @DrThoko_Khupe was cowardly and sadistic."

The Khuphe camp wants the party leadership question to be resolved at an extraordinary congress which the Chamisa camp has vehemently resisted.

The infighting within the main opposition has sucked in MDC Alliance partners who are all fighting in Chamisa's corner.

Tsvangirai's family has called on party officials to observe peace in honour of their (MDC-T) late boss whom they say dedicated his life to fighting for peace and equality.

This comes after Khupe and co-VP Elias Mudzuri were seemingly frozen out at a send-off rally for the ex-Prime Minister at freedom square in Harare on Monday.

Tuesday's events were a culmination of equally chaotic scenes that also saw attempts by Tsvangirai's mother to bar Chamisa and Elizabeth Macheka (Tsvangirai's widow) from among those who received Tsvangirai's body from South Africa on Saturday.