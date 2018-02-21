Equatorial Guinea has pledged to continue working with the new administration in Zimbabwe and take the bilateral ties to new heights.

This emerged after visiting Equatorial Guinea special envoy Mr Gabriel Lima Obiang delivered a special message to President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday.

After the meeting, Mr Obiang told journalists that Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, had extended an invitation to President Mnangagwa to visit that country.

"We also came here to congratulate the President and the people of Zimbabwe for the way they handled the transition leading to the new dispensation," said Mr Obiang.

"We wish him the best and we are proud of what he is doing both in Government and internationally. As Africans we are proud of what the President has done, proud of the Zimbabweans for the way they handled their affairs."

Mr Obiang, who is also his country's Minister of Mines, reiterated the country's support for Zimbabwe, saying they viewed the Southern African country as a good place for investment.

"In the future, we want to see Equatorial Guinea investing in various sectors of the economy in Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Obiang said soon, both countries were expected to initiate high-level meetings as part of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Ties between Harare and Malabo were strengthened in 2004 when Zimbabwe foiled an attempted coup by mercenaries to topple President Nguema and replace him with exiled opposition leader and Spanish-based Severe Moto.

Zimbabwean security forces arrested British mercenary Simon Mann and 69 others at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport when they landed to pick up weapons, while on their way to overthrow President Nguema's government.