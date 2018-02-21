21 February 2018

Namibia: 'Bakkie Loads' of Mullet Picked From Beach

By Adam Hartman

Walvis Bay's Independence Beach was a hive of activity on Monday afternoon as people of all shapes and sizes scurried to collect thousands of mullet (harder) washed ashore - filling bakkies to the brim with the silver sardine-sized fish.

Officials at the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources told this newspaper that it was probably the sulphur outbreak close to shore that may have trapped the fish from swimming out into deeper waters, forcing them to swim to shore in an attempt to get oxygen.

Sulphur outbreaks 'choke' the water of oxygen, causing marine life to literally suffocate. In this case, and in the area of Independence Beach, a shoal of mullet was among the victims.

Besides being used for bait, it is also considered food.

"Even if the fish suffocated, it is still fresh and many may still be alive, so people take them. Hopefully these people have permits, though. One cannot just take the fish," an official said.

By the time The Namibian heard of the incident, fisheries inspectors were on their way to monitor the situation.

