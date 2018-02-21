20 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

East Africa Drought, Conflict Affect 5 Million Kids

By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — ABOUT 5 million children are at risk of dropping out of school and driven out of homes because of drought and war in East Africa. Children in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan are affected. For many, this would be their second year out of school.

Out of school, in the immediate term, children in crisis are more exposed to abuse such as child marriage, trafficking and prostitution. Armed groups in the region are also recruiting children as young as eight years old.

Children are bearing the brunt of the crises in East Africa, where about 21 million people are currently food insecure.

In Ethiopia, 623 schools have shut since 2017 because of the drought, pushing 388 529 children out of lessons. Some 51 schools a month shut down. In Kenya, three out of ten children are enrolled in school in drought prone areas. Schools close due to lack of water.

David Wright, Regional Director for Save the Children, said East Africa would lose an entire generation of children who would face grave dangers to their health and well-being.

"It's especially crucial to keep schools open during a drought because schools offer a perfect opportunity to give children food, water and vaccines so they can learn, be safe and go on to achieve great things."

