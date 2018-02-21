Africa: Op-ED - South Africa and Mauritius - Why Do Countries Reform?

analysis

As South Africa under Cyril Ramaphosa contemplates how to balance calls for growth and redistribution and juggle the needs of political constituencies to implement, finally, a list of economic reforms, it would do well to look at what others in Africa have managed. Mauritius, for one, is at the top of the charts when it comes to African governance.



Mauritius' average score in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicators is 77.54, ranking it 25th worldwide, compared to the sub-Saharan average of 50.43, or the score of its Indian Ocean neighbour Madagascar in 162nd position at 47.67. The next highest sub-Saharan African country, Rwanda, is in 41st slot. Kenya is at 80, South Africa 81st, and Botswana 82nd.

On the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, defined as the provision of the political, social and economic public goods, Mauritius again tops the African rankings, scoring 81.4 in 2017. Seychelles is second with 73.4, with Botswana completing the top three with a score of 72.7.

Mauritius' GDP per capita is $9,630, well above the sub-Saharan African average ($1,464), that of Madagascar ($401), and South Africa and Botswana ($5,284 and $6,924). Only in this key regard does it rank...