20 February 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: WAFU Women's Cup - Cote d'Ivoire - Mali, Nigeria - Ghana for Semis

Tagged:

Related Topics

The pairings for the semi-final matches of the WAFU 'B' Women's Cup 2018 is now set following the completion of the group phase.

Nigeria and Mali confirmed their places after victories over Togo (3-0) and Senegal (1-0) respectively on Monday in Abidjan. Nigeria finished tops in Groups in B on nine points, Mali on six points with Senegal in that order with three points. Pointless Togo remained at the bottom of the log.

In Group A, host Cote d'Ivoire topped on seven points with Ghana in that order on six points. Burkina Faso and Niger complete the standings on four points and Niger zero point respectively.

For the semis on Thursday billed for the Parc des Sports, host Cote d'Ivoire will face Mali whilst Nigeria will face eternal rivals Ghana.

The final of the maiden edition of the regional championship is scheduled for Saturday, 24 February 2018 at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan.

Results

Group A

14.02.2018 Stade Champroux Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 Ghana

14.02.2018 Stade Champroux Burkina Faso 5-1 Niger

16.02.2018 Parc des Sports Ghana 9-0 Niger

16.02.2018 Parc des Sports Cote d'Ivoire 1-1 Burkina Faso

18.02.2018 Stade Champroux Cote d'Ivoire 7-0 Niger

18.02.2018 Parc des Sports Ghana 4-1 Burkina Faso

Group B

15.02.2018 Parc des Sports Senegal 6-0 Togo

15.02.2018 Parc des Sports Nigeria 1-0 Mali

17.02.2018 Parc des Sports Nigeria 3-0 Senegal

17.02.2018 Parc des Sports Mali 8-0 Togo

19.02.2018 Stade Champroux Nigeria 3-0 Togo

19.02.2018 Parc des Sports Mali 1-0 Senegal

Semi-Final

22.02.2018 Parc des Sports Cote d'Ivoire vs Mali

22.02.2018 Parc des Sports Nigeria vs Ghana

Africa

Illicit Financial Flows Outpace Development in Africa, OECD Says

Through medication and narcotics smuggling, ivory and people trafficking, oil theft and piracy, Africa is, by… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2018 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.