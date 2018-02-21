Africa: Buffaloes Embark On Mission Impossible Against Masry

Green Buffaloes will attempt turn mission impossible into hope on Tuesday when they host El Masry of Egypt in the preliminary round second leg clash at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Zambian club faces a huge mountain to climb at home trailing 4-0 from the first leg last week in Port Said.

Buffaloes, who are making their first return to continental action since 2008 when they made a second round exit in the same competition, must beat El Masry by at least five unanswered goals to edge their Egyptian guests.

Head Coach Bilton Musonda is optimistic Buffaloes will defy the odds and collect a dramatic qualification to the 1/16th round of the competition of the second-tier continental club competition.

"We made mistakes in our half but we are not under any pressure. It is them (Masry) who will be under pressure," Musonda said.

"We want to record a positive result and we have 90 minutes left to play. We have a chance of progressing to the next round."

Again, Musonda will be banking on the quartet of Friday Samu, midfielders Mike Katiba and Jack Chirwa including defender Adrian Chama, all part of the Zambia squad at the just ended Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018, to lift the team at home in this seemingly herculean task against the Egyptians.

Meanwhile, the match will mark Pharaohs' legend and now Masry coach Hossam Hassan's first game back in Zambia since 2002 when he came as a player with Zamalek.

Hassan inspired Zamalek to the group stage after eliminating Nkana from the pre-group stage of the 2002 CAF Champions League in Kitwe and will be hoping his unbeaten run against Zambian opposition both for club and country will continue.

The winner has a date with either Simba of Tanzania or Gendarmerie of Djibouti at the next round.

Fixtures

Tuesday, 20 February 2018

Masters Security (Malawi) vs Petro Atletico (Angola) (0-5)

Cape Town City (South Africa) vs Young Buffaloes (Swaziland) (1-0)

Hafia (Guinea) vs Energie (Benin) (0-1)

Anse Reunion (Seychelles) vs APR (Rwanda) (0-4)

Port Louis (Mauritius) vs Ngazi Sport (Comoros) (1-1)

Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea) vs New Stars (Cameroon) (1-2)

CS la Mancha (Congo) vs Tanda (Cote d'Ivoire) (0-0)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Onze Createurs (Mali) (1-1)

Green Buffaloes (Zambia) vs El Masry (Egypt) (0-4)

Gendarmerie (Djibouti) vs Simba (Tanzania) (0-4)

Wednesday, 21 February 2018

Jwaneng (Botswana) vs Costa do Sol (Mozambique) (0-1)

FOSA Juniors (Madagascar) vs AFC Leopards (Kenya) (1-1)

Maniema Union (DR Congo) vs Mangasport (Gabon) (1-0)

Etoile Filante (Burkina Faso) vs Olympic Star (Burundi) (0-0)

Hawks (Gambia) vs Akwa United (Nigeria) (2-1)

Sahel (Niger) vs Al Ittihad (Libya) (0-1)

CARA (Congo) vs Asante Kotoko (Ghana) (0-1)

Mbour Petite Cote (Senegal) vs RS Berkane (Morocco) (1-2)

FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania) vs Africa Sports (Cote d'Ivoire) (1-1)

Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia) vs Zimamoto (Zanzibar) (1-1)