Africa: Moseamedi Backs Cape Town City's Surge

It may only be their second match in the Total CAF Confederation Cup, but Cape Town City carry big hopes of making the 1/16th round on their first attempt.

The two-year old club enjoy a 1-0 first leg win over Swaziland outfit Young Buffaloes.

The Cape Town side's all-important goal was scored by Nana Akosah-Bempah in the second half of the match that took place at the Somhlolo Stadium on 10 February 2018.

Having suffered a 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the South African Premier Soccer League last Saturday, City will be out to avoid a second loss on the trot, which can see them bow out of the competition.

Striker Judas Moseamedi, who played a big role in the first leg said while they believe they can win the match, they will not underestimate Buffaloes.

"That is the biggest mistake we can do as a team. They are a good side. They may not play at the same level as us but they gave us a hard time in the first leg. The fact that the PSL is on a higher level did not even stop them from bringing the game to us," Moseamedi said.

"But what is important is that we are at an advantage having won there, and we are playing at home now. We struggled playing on their artificial surface, now we have all the tools that we know at home," the City striker said.

The 24-year-old Moseamedi said City's ambition is to go farthest in the competition, as the Total CAF Confederation Cup is one of the continent's prestigious tournaments.

"You never know what can happen there. Our game will definitely improve there and that is what we want. We want to make it to the group stages and even get to the knock-out stages. We have a good coach in Benni McCarthy, who is very ambitious. We want to go far," Moseamedi said.

The match at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town is scheduled to kick-off at 17H30 GMT on Tuesday.

Fixtures

Tuesday, 20 February 2018

Masters Security (Malawi) vs Petro Atletico (Angola) (0-5)

Cape Town City (South Africa) vs Young Buffaloes (Swaziland) (1-0)

Hafia (Guinea) vs Energie (Benin) (0-1)

Anse Reunion (Seychelles) vs APR (Rwanda) (0-4)

Port Louis (Mauritius) vs Ngazi Sport (Comoros) (1-1)

Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea) vs New Stars (Cameroon) (1-2)

CS la Mancha (Congo) vs Tanda (Cote d'Ivoire) (0-0)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Onze Createurs (Mali) (1-1)

Green Buffaloes (Zambia) vs El Masry (Egypt) (0-4)

Gendarmerie (Djibouti) vs Simba (Tanzania) (0-4)

Wednesday, 21 February 2018

Jwaneng (Botswana) vs Costa do Sol (Mozambique) (0-1)

FOSA Juniors (Madagascar) vs AFC Leopards (Kenya) (1-1)

Maniema Union (DR Congo) vs Mangasport (Gabon) (1-0)

Etoile Filante (Burkina Faso) vs Olympic Star (Burundi) (0-0)

Hawks (Gambia) vs Akwa United (Nigeria) (2-1)

Sahel (Niger) vs Al Ittihad (Libya) (0-1)

CARA (Congo) vs Asante Kotoko (Ghana) (0-1)

Mbour Petite Cote (Senegal) vs RS Berkane (Morocco) (1-2)

FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania) vs Africa Sports (Cote d'Ivoire) (1-1)

Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia) vs Zimamoto (Zanzibar) (1-1)