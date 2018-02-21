Somalia: Army Repels Al Shabaab After Attack in Qoryooley District

Somali government forces have repelled Al-Shabaab after an attack on Qoryooley, the southern agriculture-rich in Lower Shabelle region on Monday night, officials said.

The troops remained control of a town after Al Shabaab militants stormed an army base there last night, causing heavy clashes in which led to an unknown number of casualties.

"We chased al Shabaab out of the town," said a military officer, who spoke to Radio Shabelle, on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Sources in the town said at least two civilians were wounded in the fighting between Al Shabaab and Somali National Army [SNA] forces and admitted to local a hospital.

Residents confirmed fighting had ended and that the militants had left the town.

Al Shabaab carries out frequent attacks on security and government targets and the African Union peacekeeping troops after losing large swathes of territory in Somalia.