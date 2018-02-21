20 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Army Repels Al Shabaab After Attack in Qoryooley District

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali government forces have repelled Al-Shabaab after an attack on Qoryooley, the southern agriculture-rich in Lower Shabelle region on Monday night, officials said.

The troops remained control of a town after Al Shabaab militants stormed an army base there last night, causing heavy clashes in which led to an unknown number of casualties.

"We chased al Shabaab out of the town," said a military officer, who spoke to Radio Shabelle, on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Sources in the town said at least two civilians were wounded in the fighting between Al Shabaab and Somali National Army [SNA] forces and admitted to local a hospital.

Residents confirmed fighting had ended and that the militants had left the town.

Al Shabaab carries out frequent attacks on security and government targets and the African Union peacekeeping troops after losing large swathes of territory in Somalia.

Somalia

All Is Set for Somalia to Join EAC Fraternity

THE Republic of Somalia is in the line-up for becoming the 7th member of the East African Community (EAC). The prospect… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.