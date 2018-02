Sudanese national, Sadam Suleiman Komi, scored 46.44 in the 400 meters indoors runner up, behind the American sprinter Brian Herron, who run the distance in 46.43, a fraction of a second ahead of Sadam.

The indoor championship's finals are taking place in Birmingham next March 1-4.

Sadam is a Sudanese national resident in the UK where he is training as part of an Olympic scholarship.