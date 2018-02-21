Sudan: FM - Sudan-Chad Borders Conference Is a Shift in Cooperation in Security, Economic and Cultural Fields

Khartoum — The Sudan-Chad Borders Conference will be held in Al-Genaina, capital of Qwest Darfur State during March 24-25 under the theme" Borders for Contact not Barriers " with participation of bordering states of the two countries and a number of guests from neighboring countries.

The opening sitting will be addressed by the Prime Ministers of Sudan and Chad while President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and President Idris Debby of Chad will addaress the closing session and receive the recommendations.

Foreign Ministry considers the Sudan-Chad Borders Conference a great shift in relations with Chad and in security and military cooperation.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Atal-Mannan Bakheet, who is also the Conference's Technical Committee, said in a n interview with SUNA would be published Wednesday, said the Conference would discuss working papers tackling security and military situation, economic, trade , customs and agricultural cooperation , social communication, and cultural cooperation.

He added the leaderships of the two countries attach concern and support the Conference.

Ambassador Atal-Mannan described the Sudan-Chad relations as historic and deeply rooted.

He stated that development of relations between Khartoum and N'djamena in all fields has become necessary for the two countries and priority for leaderships of Sudan and Chad.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs stated d the idea of the Conference based on encouragement of cooperation and exchange of benefits and that it was outcome of dialogue between leaderships of the two countries.