Zimbabwe: Rapturous Burial As All Bid Tsvangirai Farewell

Photo: New Zimbabwe

From left, Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri at Morgan Tsvangirai funeral.

Buhera — THE late Zimbabwean former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, received a rapturous send off at his rural home village east of the capital - Harare on Tuesday.

Thousands of high-profile local politicians and from around the continent joined ordinary Zimbabweans that braved the wet weather, traditionally befitting to the burial of an icon, at the burial in Buhera.

Queues of vehicles stretched for kilometers as they struggled to access the burial site as a result of soaring attendance.

Some had to abandon their vehicles on the gravel road to the burial site and finish their travel by foot.

Among those present were President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Moeletsi Mbeki, the younger brother to former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga and globally-renowned Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi.

Jessi Majome of Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) summed up the proceedings that saw hundreds fail to attend the burial because of the overwhelming number of attendees.

"It's getting hectic near Tsvangirai homestead as mourners gather for Morgan's burial. Road from highway is not that good and people have to leave cars/buses and walk," she said.

Another activist said, "Car queues stretch for 3 (three) kilometres from homestead. Thousands won't make it to burial site."

Mnangagwa told media Tsvangirai would always be remembered for striving for democracy in the Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe politics has been shaped by his contribution," Mnangagwa said.

MDC acting President Nelson Chamisa, and his two rival co-deputy presidents Elias Mudzi and Thokozani Khupe were also present.

Tsvangirai passed away in South Africa last week after battling colon cancer. He was 65. - CAJ News