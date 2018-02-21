South Africa: SAPS Clean-Up - Scopa Hears of 'Millions' Mooted As IPID Flushes Out the Mess of the Mangaung 'Shadow State'

analysis

How did a convict sentenced in 1996 to 10 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances find himself floating around the ANC's elective conference in Mangaung in 2012, flush with a cool R50-million aimed at stoking factional battles in the ANC? Continuing the tradition at Nasrec in December 2017, pressure was also allegedly placed on the SAPS to launder spend R45-million to buy votes. Details of this and other horrors of the Shadow State were revealed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate at a Scopa report-back on Tuesday. The clean-up has begun.

2012 Mangaung. Remember it? Five years after Polokwane and the triumphant election of Jacob Zuma as president of the ANC and three years after he was sworn in as president of the Republic of South Africa.

It was the year the Constitutional Court declared the election of the Free State provincial executive invalid because of widespread fraud which had occurred on the watch of then ANC chairperson and Free State Premier Ace Magashule. It was also the year Kgalema Motlanthe launched his enigmatic, largely silent, "100 percent maybe" campaign in an attempt to thwart Zuma.

City Press, in 2012, wrote of how a team of some...