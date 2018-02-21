21 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nearly 60 Babies Evacuated After KZN Children's Home Catches Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

A babies' section at the Edith Benson Children's Home in KwaZulu-Natal caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue Care's spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, 57 babies were housed in the section which caught fire.

"The babies, aged between 3 months to 6-year-old children, were not affected by the fire. One employee was treated for smoke inhalation but she was not taken to hospital," he said.

He said it was unclear how the fire started. "The babies' section is completely destroyed," he added.

The home's spokesperson, Muhammad Seedat, said they were pleading for donations of blankets and mattresses.

Source: News24

South Africa

The Deep Roots of Ramaphosa's 'Thuma Mina'

When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted – in his inaugural address to South Africa's Parliament – the song… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.