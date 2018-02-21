South Africa: #budget2018 - Government Must Shoulder the Burden, Not Poor South Africans

press release

The DA has gone into lockdown for the next four hours where we will be combing through the Budget 2018 to identify any proposed budget items that may negatively impact poor South Africans, especially any potential tax increases like VAT.

Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, must resist the temptation to plug the massive budget hole by reaching into the pockets of ordinary South African people, especially the poor.

The DA has identified that tax increases are not necessary. If the Minister and the ANC government implement expenditure cuts and sell off certain entities, it can save a massive R112 billion.

As South Africans, the first 'Thuma Mina' task we are giving President Ramaphosa is to go and stop wasteful and fruitless expenditure in government. This will help close the fiscal hole. A country cannot tax itself into prosperity. It is time that government takes responsibility for its dire financial situation and to stop raiding taxpayer's pockets whenever it faces a financial squeeze.

Alf Lees MP

DA Deputy Shadow Minister of Finance