21 February 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: #budget2018 - Government Must Shoulder the Burden, Not Poor South Africans

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: South Africa's Budget 2018 Delivered
press release By Alf Lees

The DA has gone into lockdown for the next four hours where we will be combing through the Budget 2018 to identify any proposed budget items that may negatively impact poor South Africans, especially any potential tax increases like VAT.

Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, must resist the temptation to plug the massive budget hole by reaching into the pockets of ordinary South African people, especially the poor.

The DA has identified that tax increases are not necessary. If the Minister and the ANC government implement expenditure cuts and sell off certain entities, it can save a massive R112 billion.

As South Africans, the first 'Thuma Mina' task we are giving President Ramaphosa is to go and stop wasteful and fruitless expenditure in government. This will help close the fiscal hole. A country cannot tax itself into prosperity. It is time that government takes responsibility for its dire financial situation and to stop raiding taxpayer's pockets whenever it faces a financial squeeze.

Alf Lees MP

DA Deputy Shadow Minister of Finance

More on This

Picture of Finance Minister Playing Game in Parliament Goes Viral

While all eyes were on President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had something else on his… Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.