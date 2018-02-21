Tanzania: Special Body to Oversee Envisioned Vast Beach Investments

Mwanza — THE government plans introducing special authority to oversee tangible investments in all beach areas countrywide.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said here yesterday that the envisaged body will ensure that regions with beaches use them to attract tourists for forex earnings and economic gains. "I have already instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to start preparations to establish this important authority to oversee investments and sustainable development of our beaches and rivers for tourism purposes," said the Premier.

Addressing civil servants of Nyamagana and Ilemela municipalities, Mr Majaliwa challenged employees in the public sector to work hard to help the government to achieve its goal to bring development to the people.

Unlike other districts where the premier was compelled to institute disciplinary measures against public servants over misbehaviours and indiscipline, scandal free Nyamagana and Ilemela municipal officers were commended for doing their jobs well. Mr Majaliwa said Mwanza City still had a long way to go to accomplish the government's ambitious programmes, citing the state backed industrialisation drive and land formalisation, among others. He ordered formation of land registries in every municipality to guarantee availability of reliable statistics and boost revenue collection.

The PM reminded employees to observe the principle of confidentiality in work places by keeping safely all secret government documents as well as observing protocols in their daily operations to avoid unnecessary quarrels. He directed that allocations of funds for departmental expenditures be open for all the staff to know and where needed to make close follow up on their expenditures. While the government insists on civil servants to account for their conduct, the premier challenged heads of sections and departments respectfully andhumbly maintain harmony and good industrial relationship.

"It doesn't matter how qualified you are and how many degrees you posses, remain humble and respect your subordinates to realise the anticipated performance, otherwise your degrees will yield negative impact," he said. He said massive improvements have been introduced, assuring that employees will be paid all their dues on time to avoid accumulating salary arrears and other allowances.

The Prime Minister advised staff seeking to go for further studies to first consult their employers before even embarking on admission procedures from respective colleges. And soon as the employer endorses the employee to go for further studies, all the required costs, including tuition fee, research and other related costs should be paid as long as all the terms and conditions have been observed.

"So, this should be well understood. We will meet all the involved costs of your studies based on stipulated procedures. But, all those acting against the procedure will be dismissed from duty for absconding without obtaining permission," he stressed.

Earlier, the two district commissioners for Ilemela and Nyamagana presented their reports to the premier, saying they had recorded some impressive achievements in implementing the election manifesto.

Nyamagana Member of Parliament Stanslaus Mabula decried acute shortage of manpower especially in health and education sectors, which lack 500 and 200 professionals, respectively