21 February 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Khupe Attacked At Tsvangirai Funeral

Photo: New Zimbabwe
From left, Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri at Morgan Tsvangirai funeral.

There was drama at the funeral of former MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera when one of the two Vice Presidents, Thokozani Khupe and party Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora were stoned and beaten by rogue opposition party supporters in an alleged factional fight that has gone nasty.

The two were eventually escorted out of the premises by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) fearing for their lives.

Speaking after the burial, Khupe said the youths called her and organizing secretary, Abednico Bhebhe, dissidents while threatening to kill them if they did not return to their homes.

"When we got to the homestead, we saw some youths approaching us and they started beating us with bare hands and bricks. Then there was another crowd which called us dissidents and chanting (Nelson) Chamisa's slogans saying he is the right person to lead the party.

"We were then rescued by some villager who took us into their home and the youths did not stop throwing bricks. I was hit on the back by one the stray bricks.The youths then threatened to burn down the house, but because it was raining, there was only smoke which could not go further." said Khupe who could not attend the grave site of the departed leader.

Khupe and Chamisa are tangled in a bitter power wrangle to succeed Tsvangirai.

While Chamisa was appointed together with the other Vice President, Elias Mudzuri, Khupe was elected through a congress and was highly likely successor to Tsvangirai.

Khupe said she was leaving no stone unturned and would take corrective measures as this was not the first time she has been physically attacked.

The MDC-T Vice President then said she remains clear that she is the only constitutionally elected Vice President of the party.

"We went to the congress and Morgan Tsvangirai was elected as president while i was elected as the Vice President, Our constitution is very clear in that when Tsvangirai was not around, i was the one supposed to act as the president.

Then there are some who were elected at the pleasure of the president and they want to wrestle power through violent conduct.

'We are against that and its against the party constitution, The MDC was formed to be a democratic party which observes its constitution and implementing it while abiding by the resolutions of the congress," she fumed.

Speaking at the same gathering, the overexcited Chamisa, who took power hours after the death of Tsvangirai, said he was entrusted by the late leader to lead the party as the two had worked together for along time and threatened to deal with anyone who goes against his leadership.

"We came a long way with mdara, i know what he wanted and he knew my capabilities tah is why entrusted me to be the leader of the party.

"So it is upon us all to respect the current president and unite as party. Those that are found wanting will then have to be dealt accordingly," said Chamisa.

Khupe and Mwonzora differ with Chamisa in that they want an extraordinary congress to elect a new party leader while Chamisa is content with the status quo.

