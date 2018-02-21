Zimbabwe: Inside Tsvangirai's Tension Filled Funeral

Photo: New Zimbabwe

From left, Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri at Morgan Tsvangirai funeral.

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change is battling another potentially volatile situation following the death of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai with rival camps engaging in open fights for the control of the labor backed movement.

Since Tsvangirai's death, the party's vice President Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri have openly declared themselves acting Presidents while Nelson Chamisa, was appointed by the National Council, a day after Tsvangirai's death.

Addressing a farewell rally at the Freedom Square, Chamisa justified his elevation saying it was necessary to fill the presidency vacuum.

"We have done what is necessary to make sure there is no leadership vacuum in the party. What we did was perfectly constitutional.

"The next stage is to go back to the national council and make sure we set in motion the internal party processes for our programme of action ahead of elections," said Chamisa.

MDC-T Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora endured torrid times as supporters booed him for insisting on a congress to elect a new President against a National Council resolution to have Chamisa on an acting basis for the next 12 months.

From the farewell rally, Chamisa proved to be the people's favourite as he was cheered throughout his speech.

More drama followed after the Harare Provincial youth leader, Shakespear Mukoyi said people were paid to wear T-shirts with Chamisa's image as a way of portraying the youthful politician as a power hungry person.

"There are people who printed T-shirts written Chamisa's name so that it will show like he is concerned about taking over from Tsvangirai.

"These people only want to cause distractions, people please do not wear them even given for free," he said.

Towards the end of the rally, Khupe was overheard shouting at the Organising Secretary Abednigo Bhebhe over remarks that appeared to be targeted at her.

"Iwe Bhebhe wazviwanepi zvauri kutaura, tichapedzerana, (Where did you get what you are saying, will deal with you)," she shouted with anger.

In Buhera, unconfirmed reports have revealed that Khupe and Mwonzora were saved by officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police officers as marauding party members aligned to Chamisa bayed for their blood.