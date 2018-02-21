Tanzania Diaspora Donate Mortuary Refrigerator

MEMBERS of the Tanzania Diaspora in Canada have donated mortuary refrigerator with the capacity of storing two bodies at a ago, House of representatives was informed yesterday.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Ms Harusi Said Suleiman, informed legislators that the Mortuary at Mnazi Mmoja Main Hospital is small, has insufficient equipment and that the donation of the refrigerator was timely.

"We thank members of the Diaspora for the support," she said when responding to questions from backbenchers, who asked why the mortuary remains small while the population grows. The cost of the mortuary is estimated at about 52m/-.

The Minister of Health, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said, while giving supplementary answers that plans were underway to construct a new and modern mortuary with the capacity of storing more bodies.

"We thank President Ali Mohammed Shein for giving us a plot to build a new mortuary," Mr Kombo said, as he admits that the current morgue was small in response to the growing population.

Meanwhile, Mr Simai Mohamed Said (Tuguu Constituency) asked the Government to spare no effort in educating Zanzibaris to fill the current gaps of lack of biometric engineers and radiographers. Simai said, "Mnazi Mmoja Hospital currently has only one biometric engineer.

This is a big problem in health services delivery. Let us train more including radiographers."