21 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: ​Albert González Farran
South Sudan soldiers.
By Valentine Obara and Kennedy Kimanthi

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan.

In a rare statement released Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade specified that the advisory applies to Kenyans living in parts of the Greater Upper Nile region, particularly the states of Bieh, Latjoor, Akobo, Jonglei, Northern Liech and parts of Maiwut, Eastern Nile, Boma and Yei River.

BATTLE FIELD

The oil rich region has been a battle field for several years between government forces and rebels allied to the Sudan People's Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO).

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Kenya wishes to advise all Kenyan nationals living or travelling to South Sudan to move away from and avoid traveling to areas where armed conflicts and inter-ethnic violence have occurred within the last six months," read the statement.

It further urged Kenyans living in other parts of the war-torn country to exercise extreme caution.

Kenya

Govt Can Still Access Precautionary Loan - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has refuted claims that Kenya lost access to its $1.5 billion (Sh150 billion)… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.