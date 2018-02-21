21 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: No Need to Panic, Matano Assures 'Ingwe' Fans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Ashihundu

AFC Leopards' coach Robert Matano has vowed that his side will beat FOSA Juniors Wednesday away in Antananarivo and advance to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, after a one-all draw at home in Kakamega, the Kenyans will need to win by any margin in the return leg to realize their dreams.

Another 1-1 draw will take the game into penalties, and should they get a high scoring draw (2-2 and above) they will go through on away goals rule.

It will be a demanding test for the veteran coach who has brought no fewer that 11 new players into his first team this season.

Leopards will have cope without burly experienced central defender Salim Abdalla whos name wasn't included in the Ingwe's Caf list owing to lack of required documents.

"Immediately after the Bukhungu match I went to the drawing board with my technical bench to fashion a winning formula and our fans should not panic," Matano, who won the local league with Sofapaka and Tusker FC, said on Monday before departing for Madagascar.

Leopards will be facing a squad that is packed with international names including keeper Ramaratan Damien and defender Jean Rakotoharisoa.

Matano, who must inject power into his attack, can be expected to stick to his trusted 3-5-1 formation, though the system has been criticised at home for being too defensive.

"We want to score goals and try not to concede any," said the coach, whose defence is expected to feature Dennis Sikhayi, Isaac Oduro, Michael Kibwage and Robinson Kamura.

Kenya

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.