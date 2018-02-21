Kenya: No Need to Panic, Matano Assures 'Ingwe' Fans

AFC Leopards' coach Robert Matano has vowed that his side will beat FOSA Juniors Wednesday away in Antananarivo and advance to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, after a one-all draw at home in Kakamega, the Kenyans will need to win by any margin in the return leg to realize their dreams.

Another 1-1 draw will take the game into penalties, and should they get a high scoring draw (2-2 and above) they will go through on away goals rule.

It will be a demanding test for the veteran coach who has brought no fewer that 11 new players into his first team this season.

Leopards will have cope without burly experienced central defender Salim Abdalla whos name wasn't included in the Ingwe's Caf list owing to lack of required documents.

"Immediately after the Bukhungu match I went to the drawing board with my technical bench to fashion a winning formula and our fans should not panic," Matano, who won the local league with Sofapaka and Tusker FC, said on Monday before departing for Madagascar.

Leopards will be facing a squad that is packed with international names including keeper Ramaratan Damien and defender Jean Rakotoharisoa.

Matano, who must inject power into his attack, can be expected to stick to his trusted 3-5-1 formation, though the system has been criticised at home for being too defensive.

"We want to score goals and try not to concede any," said the coach, whose defence is expected to feature Dennis Sikhayi, Isaac Oduro, Michael Kibwage and Robinson Kamura.