20 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Military Court Sentences Army Officer to Death

Somali military court on Tuesday sentenced a senior army official to death after finding him guilty of murdering chief commander of the Somali marines in Mogadishu on Jan. 18, officials said.

Chairperson of the Military Court, Hassan Ali Shute, said Abdinasir Hosh committed the crime deliberately and he killed the official at his office at Mogadishu seaport.

"The Court sentenced Col. Abdinasir Hosh Mohamed (54) to death after finding him guilty of killing the Somali Marines chief, Gen. Said Aden Yusuf at his office at Mogadishu Seaport on Jan. 18," Shute said.

He added that there had been an argument between the two before the accused opened fire on the deceased. Shute said the court also stripped Hosh of his rank in the army and sentenced him to death.

The military court often carries out sentences and executions to Al-Shabaab militants and government soldiers who commit crimes despite condemnation from human rights groups including the European Union.

