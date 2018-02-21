Kenya: KHU Mulls Over League Changes

Next season's Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men's Premier League could be divided into two if team managers adopt the proposals by the league committee.

The league committee is considering having a Super League as well as the Premier League for the 2018 season.

The league committee is set to meet club managers this weekend where the issue will be discussed and if passed, it will be adopted for the new season due in two months' time.

The Premier League will be the top league followed by the Super League and lastly the National League. The women's game will continue to have just one league- the Premier League.

According to KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori, teams will be spilt based on their last season performance and the regions the regions they come from. The move, he said, was meant to make the top league competitive and also have it end on time.

"Really when you look at the log for this season and the previous one, you can see the gap as far as the points are concerned between the first and last teams," Ongori, who was elected during last month's National elections, said.