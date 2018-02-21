20 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Niger: Hawks Looking to Shove Aside Nigerian League Leaders Akwa

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's Banjul Hawks are looking to boot Nigeria's Akwa United to seal a place in the first round qualifiers of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Hawks play host to the Nigerians tomorrow at the Independence Stadium.

The first-leg ended with a 2-1 cushion for the Gambians.

Goals from Muhammed Jallow and midfielder Lamin Chatty in the first-half condemned Air Bird-sponsored United to their first defeat of the on-going campaign.

Goalkeeper Colley, man-of-the-match in the first-leg, will target continuing his heroics on Wednesday to assure the Gambia Football Federation First Division outfit passage to the first round qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Akwa have been talking tough as they vow to pull off a wow factor in the return leg in Banjul.

'Football is luck. We had this hard luck today. I believe in fate, we can still win the away match in Gambia,' captain Emmanuel Ariwachukwu of Akwa said.

In another development in the Caf Champions League preliminary qualifiers, Armed Forces, Gambia's champions, also host Zambia's Zanaco in what many believe will be a damage limitation exercise for the soldiers having endured a 3-0 defeat in the first encounter in Lusaka.

