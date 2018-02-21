Tanzania: Dodoma Sets to Construct Modern Bus Terminal

Dodoma — AUTHORITIES in Dodoma will soon okay construction of a new mega bus terminal and a commercial tower complex that proponents say will improve transit connections and transform the municipality's skyline.

Dodoma Municipal Council announced that it was setting up a new bus terminal, one of the largest in the country. The construction is expected to start early next month and take at least 24 months.

But speaking to the 'Daily News,' the Municipal Director Mr Godwin Kunambi said, "Work on the project is at an advanced stage." He said a team of experts is reviewing submission from dozen construction firms that applied for the job. "We are now on the evaluation stage of all submissions, since we announced the tender early this year," he said.

It was not immediately revealed how much the project will cost. But, details released by the Municipality shows that the mega-bus terminal will seat on a 50- acre plot at Nzuguni suburb about 7 km from the city centre on the Dodoma-Dar es Salaam highway. Photos of the proposed new bus terminal circulating on the social media, show a large bus terminal, a shopping mall as well as a parking yard.

Dodoma Urban Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Anthony Mavunde, also released eight close-up and wide-angle photos saying "This is how Dodoma will become in just few years to come.

" Sources within the Municipality say the new terminal will have the capacity to host more than 200 upcountry buses, 600 mediumsized (hiace and coaster) and additional 300 taxis and rickshaws.

Meanwhile, Dodoma Municipal Council Director, Mr Godwin Kunambi announced plans to temporary relocate commuter buses from downtown to Nanenane, just few miles from the planned new bus terminal.

Apparently, he said all machingas will also be removed from downtown to Nanenane area, adding that authorities are working to ensure the process is effectively conducted.