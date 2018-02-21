21 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Date Set for 'Team Kenya' Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's team to the Commonwealth Games will officially start residential training on March 2 ahead of the games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The games will run from April 4 to 15.

Making the announcement Tuesday, "Team Kenya" chef de mission, Barnaba Korir, disclosed that out of the 16 disciplines, only the swimming federation was yet to name its team for the "Club" games.

Cycling, badminton, cycling and para swimming federations are the latest to do their selection as the Kenyan management finalised accreditation, documentation and travelling arrangements for the team.

Korir said while the athletics team -- that selected its squad of 65 athletes and nine officials on Saturday -- will camp in Nairobi, the boxing team will train in Nakuru with the triathlon team putting up in Mombasa and later Eldoret.

The cycling team will train in Murang'a with the rest of the teams settling in at various centres in Nairobi.

Kenya

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.