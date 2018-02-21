Kenya: Date Set for 'Team Kenya' Camp

Kenya's team to the Commonwealth Games will officially start residential training on March 2 ahead of the games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The games will run from April 4 to 15.

Making the announcement Tuesday, "Team Kenya" chef de mission, Barnaba Korir, disclosed that out of the 16 disciplines, only the swimming federation was yet to name its team for the "Club" games.

Cycling, badminton, cycling and para swimming federations are the latest to do their selection as the Kenyan management finalised accreditation, documentation and travelling arrangements for the team.

Korir said while the athletics team -- that selected its squad of 65 athletes and nine officials on Saturday -- will camp in Nairobi, the boxing team will train in Nakuru with the triathlon team putting up in Mombasa and later Eldoret.

The cycling team will train in Murang'a with the rest of the teams settling in at various centres in Nairobi.