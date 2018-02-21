21 February 2018

Nigeria: Presidency Debunks Yusuf Buhari's Death Rumour

The Presidency Wednesday debunked the death of President Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf.

"The evil news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of President Buhari and Aisha Buhari, is fake," President Buhari's assistant on social media Lauretta Onochie said.

"He is very much alive to their shame."

Yusuf Buhari was involved in an accident on December 26 in Abuja when he, along with a friend, was racing in the Nigerian capital and he veered off the road in the process.

According to the Presidency, Yusuf broke a limb and had an injury to the head. He later underwent surgery at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

While there were rumours that he was flown abroad for further treatment, sources at the Presidency insisted the surgery done in Nigeria was enough.

