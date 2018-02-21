21 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: How Raila Odinga Mourned Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Opposition MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa sits next to Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Buhera.
By Patrick Lang'at

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday mourned his Zimbabwean counterpart Morgan Tsvangirai as an African hero who had worked to liberate the oppressed.

Mr Odinga, a close ally of Mr Tsvangirai with whom they had formed a close working relationship since 1993, said the Movement for Democratic Change leader had dedicated his life to serving others.

CANCER

"In this coffin here lies a great African, a great Zimbabwean, and a hero, who should have been accorded a proper hero's burial in Zimbabwe," Mr Odinga told mourners in Buhera, some 300 kilometres from Harare where the MDC leader was laid to rest.

Mr Tsvangirai and Mr Odinga, who both served as prime ministers in a coalition government after disputed elections in Kenya and Zimbabwe, had formed a friendship that saw Mr Tsvangirai frequent Kenya both on family and political visits.

While Mr Odinga was fighting against President Mwai Kibaki, Mr Tsvangirai, who died last week after a long battle with colon cancer, was running against Africa's strongman Robert Mugabe, who resigned last year.

Kenya

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.