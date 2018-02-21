Kenya: How Raila Odinga Mourned Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera

Photo: The Herald

Opposition MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa sits next to Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Buhera.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday mourned his Zimbabwean counterpart Morgan Tsvangirai as an African hero who had worked to liberate the oppressed.

Mr Odinga, a close ally of Mr Tsvangirai with whom they had formed a close working relationship since 1993, said the Movement for Democratic Change leader had dedicated his life to serving others.

CANCER

"In this coffin here lies a great African, a great Zimbabwean, and a hero, who should have been accorded a proper hero's burial in Zimbabwe," Mr Odinga told mourners in Buhera, some 300 kilometres from Harare where the MDC leader was laid to rest.

Mr Tsvangirai and Mr Odinga, who both served as prime ministers in a coalition government after disputed elections in Kenya and Zimbabwe, had formed a friendship that saw Mr Tsvangirai frequent Kenya both on family and political visits.

While Mr Odinga was fighting against President Mwai Kibaki, Mr Tsvangirai, who died last week after a long battle with colon cancer, was running against Africa's strongman Robert Mugabe, who resigned last year.