21 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SONA 2018 - Ramaphosa Charm Offensive Extends to Land Expropriation, Unemployment and That 'Reshuffle'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

South Africa's "original sin" of black land dispossession would be redressed with land expropriation without compensation as part of the "collective action" required to unite the country, but without damaging the economy, agricultural production or food security. This was President Cyril Ramaphosa at his negotiating best: a nod to everyone's concerns, a call for solution-focused unity of purpose and, ever so subtly, an ultimatum. His response on Tuesday to the parliamentary debate on the State of the Nation Address was a wake-up call for the opposition to up their politicking.

It's difficult to argue with a president who acknowledges anxieties, including those by some opposition parties that white young South Africans are discriminated against, but then hauls out the statistics to show why such views are just plain wrong.

How does an opposition MP argue perceptions when bluntly told, as President Cyril Ramaphosa did on Tuesday, that Statistics South Africa figures show young white South Africans enjoyed a better quality of life from education, health to job prospects. Official statistics showed unemployment among black Africans in South Africa stood at 30%, among white South Africans - just under 7%.

It's less clear-cut on land. Government's own land...

South Africa

The Deep Roots of Ramaphosa's 'Thuma Mina'

When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted – in his inaugural address to South Africa's Parliament – the song… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.