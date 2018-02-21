Cameroon: MTN Elite - One Fovu Takes the Lead

The third playing day of the MTN Elite One championship took place in the country on Sunday February 18, 2018.

Four goals and four draws were the outcome of the third playing day of the MTN Elite One championship that took place in the country on Sunday February 18, 2018. A total of eight matches were played. The 2018 football season promises great surprises as one of the new comers, Fovu FC of Baham have already taken the lead. In Yaounde Fovu FC of Baham beat Dragon Yaounde 2-1 in a match played at the Football Training Centre in Odza.

That was the second successive victory for the club after they beat AS Yaounde II in the second playing day. The victory puts Fovu of Baham on the topmost seat on the classification table with seven points. Still in Yaounde, AS Fortuna recorded its first victory after beating UMS of Loum 2-1 at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium. AS Fortuna lost their first two matches and last Sunday's victory was a source of hope and inspiration for the team.

At the Yaounde Military Stadium Yafoot beat Unisport Bafang 1-0 to record their first victory of the season. In Melong Stade Renard lost to Yong Sports Academy 0-1. It was the first time Stade Renard was beaten on home ground since they joined the Elite One Championship.

The defeat was equally the second consecutive one for the club. In Garoua Coton Sport held APEJES of Mfou to a 4-4 tie at the Roumdi Adja Stadium. Coton Sport was able to equalise from a last minute goal at extra time. Astres played a 1-1 tie with Fetcheu, Bambotos played a 0-0 draw Colombe of Dja, Aigle Royal of Menoua played a 0-0 tie with Union Sportive of Douala.

Aigle has not been able to score any goal since the beginning of the championship. At the end of the third playing day Fovu is leading with seven points, Fetcheu FC is second with seven points and Bamboutos is third with five points.

Coton Sport have five points and Yong sports Academy is fifth with five points. Already three teams are swimming in relagation waters. They are APEJES of Mfou with one point, Union Sportive of Douala one point and Aigle Royal of Menoua one pint.