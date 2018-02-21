Congo-Kinshasa: Two Aid Workers Killed, One Kidnapped

Kinshasa — UNIDENTIFIED assailants have killed two aid workers and abducted another in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The incident has occured near a village in the territory of Rutshuru in the province of North Kivu.

The humanitarian officials were working for the the non-governmental organisation, Hydraulics Without Borders.

Yvon Edoumou, spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) condemned the latest attack and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the aid worker held hostage.

"This is an opportunity to make clear that humanitarian workers should never be targeted. This attack represents a serious violation of international humanitarian law and standards of emergency aid," Edoumou said.

The security conditions in the North Kivu represents a major obstacle for humanitarian organisations to access the thousands of people in need.

Edoumou said without security, humanitarian workers would have their operations severely limited.

"Unfortunately, it is the Congolese in need of humanitarian assistance who still pay the biggest price."

North Kivu is among regions worst affected by the rising militancy in the Central African country.

More than 4 million Congolese are displaced as a result of the clashes between militia and the national army as well as inter-ethnic conflicts.