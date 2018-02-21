21 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Two Aid Workers Killed, One Kidnapped

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — UNIDENTIFIED assailants have killed two aid workers and abducted another in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The incident has occured near a village in the territory of Rutshuru in the province of North Kivu.

The humanitarian officials were working for the the non-governmental organisation, Hydraulics Without Borders.

Yvon Edoumou, spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) condemned the latest attack and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the aid worker held hostage.

"This is an opportunity to make clear that humanitarian workers should never be targeted. This attack represents a serious violation of international humanitarian law and standards of emergency aid," Edoumou said.

The security conditions in the North Kivu represents a major obstacle for humanitarian organisations to access the thousands of people in need.

Edoumou said without security, humanitarian workers would have their operations severely limited.

"Unfortunately, it is the Congolese in need of humanitarian assistance who still pay the biggest price."

North Kivu is among regions worst affected by the rising militancy in the Central African country.

More than 4 million Congolese are displaced as a result of the clashes between militia and the national army as well as inter-ethnic conflicts.

Congo-Kinshasa

Tanganyika Province Faces Humanitarian Disaster

The U.N. refugee agency warns fierce ethnic clashes and widespread abuse in Democratic Republic of Congo’s… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.