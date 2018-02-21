Rwanda: Charly and Nina Part Ways With Manager Muyoboke

After five eventful years under the management of Decent Entertainment, local music duo Charly and Nina are walking away, probably to try it on their own.

The duo announced the surprise move Tuesday morning, in a joint press statement that was posted on their social media handles.

Decent Entertainment is a local music label owned by renowned musician manager Alex Muyoboke.

"Charly na Nina would like to announce that they are parting company with Decent Entertainment with immediate effect. We are taking control of our own careers, setting up our own management agency to manage our own affairs, as well as promoting our music," read the statement in part.

"It is for this reason we chose to terminate the representation of Decent Entertainment as our management/booking agent. They do not represent us and are not legally entitled to negotiate for us with effect from today February 20, 2018.These are our new professional principles in order to advance our music and brand across Africa and the world," the statement further read.

The Zahabu hit makers concluded the communiqué by thanking Decent Entertainment and Muyoboke Alex "for all they have done in the past five years", as well as their fans for the continued support.

Efforts to reach Muyoboke for a comment were futile as his known telephone number was constantly engaged.

Arguably the most successful musician manager in the country, Muyoboke has also previously managed other Rwandan artistes like Urban Boys, who scooped the Primus Guma Guma Super Star accolade last year, Social Mula, Tom Close, and Dream Boys, among others.