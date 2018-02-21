Eritrea: Praiseworthy Vegetable Farming Activity

Assab — Vegetable farmers in the administrative area of Abo, Southern Denkalia said that encouraged by the support they received are boosting production and supply to the local market.

Indicating that the livelihoods of the residents has been dependent from fish catching and small scale trade, the farmers indicated that the vegetables farming coupled with their previous activities they have been able to satisfy the daily demands of the residents.

They also pointed out that the vegetables and dates they are producing are not confined in supplying the market in their area, they are also supplying markets as far as the port city of Assab. They also commended the support and encouragement they are being provided by the regional administration and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The head of the Economic Development in the sub-zone, Mr. Ali Ahmed indicated that training program will be organized fro the farmers with a view to develop their understanding on the use of select seeds and pesticides.