Eritrea: Workshop On Refrigerant Gasses

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment organized a workshop on refrigerant gasses management on 19 February at the Median Hotel here in the capital.

At the one day workshop in which representatives from Government and private institutions took part, Mr. Marvin Loga, the UN Industrial Development Representative and other experts gave extensive briefings on the ozone depleting gasses and their development.

Indicating that refrigerant gasses have a variety of application and contribute a wide range of benefits, Mr. Mogos Woldeyohannes, D. G. of Environment at the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment, said that their effect has been causing the depletion of the ozone layer and global warming.

The head of Exploration and Research at the Ministry, Mr. Kibrom Asmerom said that refrigerant gasses have become global concern. Mr. Kibrom reiterated since the refrigeration apparatus that are commonly used are changing from time to time and that the objective of the workshop is to create common understanding.

Eng. Robel Kibrom also gave briefing on the effect of ozone depletion on living things and the causes for its depletion.

The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment in collaboration with stakeholders has established refrigeration and air-conditioning training center and has already started providing training from 20 to 23 February.