21 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Controlling TB

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — A seminar was organized on 17 February in the Geza-Banda sub-zone, Central region on controlling the prevalence of TB and ensuring the health of mother and child.

Briefing on the cause, character and consequence of TB, Sister Natsinet Gebreyohannes, head of TB and Leprosy Control at the Ministry of Health branch, said that the diseases unless treated on time is a killer and called on the public to go to nearby health facilities in case they feel the symptom of the disease.

Regarding the health of mother and child, Mr. Hiruy Woldemicael, coordinator of family reproduction at the branch office, called on pregnant women to visit health facility at least 8 times during pregnancy for treatment and advice in order to reduce death during delivery to zero.

In the Central region there are 34 health facilities providing pre and post natal treatment.

Eritrea

National Cycling Team Accorded Warm Welcome

President Isaias Afwerki received and encouraged the Eritrean National Cycling team that won the 2018 African Cycling… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.