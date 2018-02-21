Eritrea: Seminar On Controlling TB

Asmara — A seminar was organized on 17 February in the Geza-Banda sub-zone, Central region on controlling the prevalence of TB and ensuring the health of mother and child.

Briefing on the cause, character and consequence of TB, Sister Natsinet Gebreyohannes, head of TB and Leprosy Control at the Ministry of Health branch, said that the diseases unless treated on time is a killer and called on the public to go to nearby health facilities in case they feel the symptom of the disease.

Regarding the health of mother and child, Mr. Hiruy Woldemicael, coordinator of family reproduction at the branch office, called on pregnant women to visit health facility at least 8 times during pregnancy for treatment and advice in order to reduce death during delivery to zero.

In the Central region there are 34 health facilities providing pre and post natal treatment.