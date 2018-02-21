South Africa: Cape Drought - Kids Lead By Example in Saving Water

Cape Town — SCHOOLCHILDREN in Cape Town have taken a lead in efforts to save water in the drought-ravaged Western Cape Province.

Some 110 schools have since November saved 21 million litres of water which translates to a total saving of R1,1 million (US$93 700).

Shoprite Group, the retail giant, said the figures indicate the success of its Smart Water Meter Challenge.

The water-saving initiative involves the installation of smart water meters that measure and report on water use by the minute.

It also includes plumbing maintenance and interventions to affect behavioural change among learners and their teachers.

Shoprite committed to installing smart water meters at 100 of the top water-using schools in Cape Town and in addition, 82 corporates pledged to install a further 260 smart water meters.

One of these schools and a top performer in terms of water savings is Yomelela Primary School in Khayelitsha.

The school's water use averaged 49,5 kL per day before the installation of the smart water meter and without any water-saving interventions.

Since installation and with plumbing maintenance its usage was reduced by 79 percent to 10,3 kL per day in February.

This amounts to a daily monetary saving of R3 800. In a 45-day period, the school achieved a total saving of 1,7 million litres of water, which translates to a cumulative financial saving of R 98 000.

Meanwhile, Shoprite Group is also reaching out to communities facing water shortages is with its till-point donation facility, through which Shoprite and Checkers customers can give R5 or more to its Disaster Relief Fund.

"All donations to the fund will go toward water relief efforts in Cape Town and other drought-stricken areas," said a spokesperson.