21 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MP Wants to Meet FIFA Chief Over Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam — Member of Parliament for Malindi Constituency, Ally Saleh believes Zanzibar deserves full Caf and Fifa membership.

Saleh, the MP under the CUF ticket, says he wants to meet Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, who is expected in the country tomorrow for the world football governing body's executive summit.

"A t the moment, we are showing the world that we deserve that chance," the legislator told reporters yesterday.

Last year, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) passed changes to its statutes to bring them into line with reforms at global body, Fifa, following its corruption scandal, and dropped Zanzibar as one of its members after deciding its admission had breached the rules.

