Namibia: UNAM SRC President Cautions First-Year Students About Varsity Social Challenges

Windhoek — The president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Namibia (Unam), Tuhafeni Kalola, has cautioned first-year students to prepare for the social challenges coming their way.

Kalola was speaking at this year's official opening ceremony at Unam Gym Hall last Wednesday. "You should be prepared for the social challenges as you enter a new social world wherein you will have to make new friends and make decisions that could affect the rest of your life. Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind," says Kalola.

He adds that the reality is when the new students enter this new phase of life, facing many challenges, academic in particular, and ensuring that they are not caught off-guard.

Kalola said the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. "Great work ought to be acknowledged. It is owing to this that I commend the university management and all other stakeholders on efforts made to make this university a place we can call home, an institution which offers different fields of studies in different parts of the country," says he. However, striving to be a beacon of excellence and innovation in teaching, research and extension services, needs a mental shift as well, he adds.

The university SRC council of 2018 stands to ensure that in adherence to the provisions of their constitution, they will protect and advocate for the general welfare of all students of this university, Kalola pledges.

"We will strive to be the voice of all students by presenting and addressing issues as are necessary for a conducive academic environment. As we officially commence the 2018 academic year, there are many different emotions felt by different groups," he says.