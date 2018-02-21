Namibia: Success of Food Bank Depends On Committee Members

Keetmanshoop — Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Zephania Kameeta says the success of the food bank programme would depend on street committee members tasked to run the scheme.

Speaking at the official opening of the training of street committee members at Keetmanshoop on Monday, Kameeta reminded the street committee members of the huge task and responsibility they have signed up for, saying it is up to them to make the food bank at the town a success.

"You are the success and failure of this programme, you need compassion, you need to feel sorry for what is happening, and you must be passionate about helping people," he said.

He urged members to have the right attitude and mindset and be willing to go the extra mile to assist people in the community, and he warned them not to do it for the allowance only, but do it from their hearts to serve people well.

He added that the ministry is serious about eradicating poverty, and hence the introduction of the food bank and other programmes aimed at eliminating poverty. He was adamant that despite some people's criticism of the food bank programme, it is the right thing to do to ensure that no one dies of hunger.

"Those who criticise this programme have probably never slept with hunger - we cannot allow people to go and eat at the dumpsite, this should not happen in an independent Namibia," he stated.

Speaking at the same event Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor and veterans affairs deputy minister Hilma Nikanor said the region and the constituency is ready for the food bank rollout. She urged everyone to take ownership of the programme, if it is to be a success.

"Let us take ownership of this programme and make sure it is workable, I am sure we are ready to go out there as foot soldiers and make this a success," she said.

There are 16 committee members and one coordinator undergoing training.