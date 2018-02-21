20 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Guzah Caught Up in Cops and Robbers Shootout

A 26-year-old Harare man and his girlfriend were shot and seriously injured in Harare on Monday night after they were caught in a shootout between police and suspected armed robbers.

The man has since been identified as Kevin Guzah while the girlfriend only as Kudzai and they were driving their vehicle to Belgravia Shopping Centre when the incident occurred.

Police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said a Chinese man and his business partner were attacked by armed robbers who shot at their vehicle, a Toyota Quantum and stole $8 500 bond notes around 21.30 hours along the Harare-Mutare Road near Marondera.

She said criminals forcibly took control of the Toyota Quantum and drove to Harare while the other robbers were in their getaway vehicle, a Toyota Wish.

